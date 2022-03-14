DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives order for EFOY fuel cells from AWILCO amounting to more than EUR 2.0 million - AWILCO doubles order volume in 2021

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy receives order for EFOY fuel cells from AWILCO amounting to more than EUR 2.0 million - AWILCO doubles order volume in 2021



14.03.2022

SFC Energy receives order for EFOY fuel cells from AWILCO amounting to more than EUR 2.0 million - AWILCO doubles order volume in 2021

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 14, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another large-volume order from one of its exclusive partners. AWILCO ApS from Denmark has ordered EFOY fuel cells and accessories worth more than EUR 2.0 million for civil surveillance and security applications. The order will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in the current fiscal year. Last year, AWILCO already ordered nearly 400 EFOY fuel cells, doubling its order volume compared to the previous year 2020.

AWILCO has been an exclusive partner and distributor of SFC Energy for nearly 20 years. The EFOY fuel cells are primarily used for data collection in environmental technology. For example, they supply buoys on the high seas to measure wind and current speeds. The data collected form the basis for evaluating energy yields and environmental compatibility in offshore and nearshore applications. At the same time, they provide insights into construction and operational risks for offshore facilities.

The applications pose high challenges for the power supply. Since the data is collected over very long periods of several months, the power source must supply the measuring stations with energy permanently and reliably. At the same time, the applications are located in off-grid areas and thus in areas that are difficult to access. This makes maintenance operations more difficult and expensive. User-friendly EFOY fuel cells reduce maintenance and fuel consumption to a minimum. In addition, they do not emit environmentally harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or fine dust. They are therefore also ideally suited for use in nature conservation areas.

"As a long-term partner, we want to help drive the energy transition forward. Fuel cells play a crucial role as a sustainable energy source for our customers and for European countries to achieve climate targets. We are pleased that demand and need are increasing significantly, as the order impressively underlines," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"We have now been in the market for more than 50 years and SFC Energy has been an important companion for almost 20 years. Our partnership and the joint co-operation, are ideally positioned to participate with positive a contribution to the ongoing transition into greener energy solutions. We are proud to take part in this process alongside SFC and our customers, making the energy transition a success," says Niels Willumsen, Managing Director at AWILCO ApS.

