DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives the largest order in company history in the amount of EUR 20.9 million







SFC Energy receives the largest order in company history in the amount of EUR 20.9 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 10, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, is continuing its growth course unabated. The GreenTech company has received the largest order in company history for high-performance power supply and coil solutions from a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer in its Clean Power Management business division. The total value of the agreement with a term of three years amounts to EUR 20.9 million.

The SFC Energy Power supply and coil solutions are used in semiconductor and life-science applications. Superior performance with exceptional lifetime and reliability is required for these specific solutions. The combination of the requirements is essential for these application areas.

SFC Energy's Clean Power Management division develops, manufactures and services these power supply and coil solutions, in order to deliver the best-in-class components for its customer. The superior performance of these products gives the customer a competitive advantage, while the high efficiency helps minimize energy costs and improve the customer's carbon footprint. The demonstrated lifetime and reliability of the power supply solution have a positive effect on the service cost.

"The order honours us and shows that we are able to serve long-term relations. We ensure supply and price stability for large and increasing volume demands to our customer in return for a long-term agreement in the current challenging environment. At the same time, this order represents a substantial part of our growth plan in this business segment and impressively underlines SFC Energy's competence in power management solutions. We have years of market-proven know-how, with which we offer clear added value for our customers," says Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

