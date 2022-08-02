DGAP-News: SFC Energy secures several orders for EFOY Pro energy solutions from Oneberry Technologies amounting to a total of approximately EUR 2.0 million

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy secures several orders for EFOY Pro energy solutions from Oneberry Technologies amounting to a total of approximately EUR 2.0 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 2, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received several orders from Oneberry Technologies in Singapore amounting to approximately EUR 2.0 million in total. The orders will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in the fiscal year 2022.

As a long-time partner of SFC Energy, Oneberry Technologies has purchased more than 1.800 EFOY fuel cells to date for use in numerous applications such as flood early warning systems, high-rise waste disposal, ad-hoc and mobile monitoring. High customer satisfaction as a result of the cost-effective solutions has led Oneberry Technologies to use EFOY Pro fuel cells in almost all recently awarded projects.

SFC Energy's green energy solutions provide power to a wide range of applications in an environmentally friendly way, operate efficiently as well as quietly, and have high fuel autonomy. This reduces maintenance operations and thus operating costs to a minimum. In addition, compared to commonly used diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells emit no environmentally harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) or carbon monoxide (CO) and no particulate matter.

"We thank Oneberry for the renewed assignment and are very pleased to share the vision of a climate-neutral future for all generations with our long-standing partner. We are working together with great passion for this and will continue to unlock the great opportunities of the Singapore market in a value-adding way. The recent expansion of our portfolio of offerings to include the environmentally friendly and clean EFOY Hydrogen energy solutions in Singapore and the order now received clearly emphasize the effectiveness of our global growth strategy and make a significant contribution in the global Race-to-Zero," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"Over the course of a decade Oneberry has proven again and again that a reliable and cost-effective energy source is a must for a robot security and surveillance operation. We have selected the environmentally friendly EFOY Pro to be our sustainable energy source not only for its reliability but also for many other benefits satisfying all other requirements," says Ken Pereira, CEO of Oneberry Technologies.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

