DGAP-News: SFC Energy, Test-Fuchs and Auto AG Group develop emission-free mobile hydrogen generator H2Genset

SFC Energy, Test-Fuchs and Auto AG Group develop emission-free mobile hydrogen generator H2Genset



04.04.2022 / 07:30

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy, Test-Fuchs and Auto AG Group develop emission-free mobile hydrogen generator H 2 Genset



Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, April 4, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), Test-Fuchs GmbH from Austria and Auto AG Group from Switzerland have signed a development cooperation. Together, the partners are developing a mobile and emission-free hydrogen generator. The companies will present the prototype of the H 2 Genset within the first half of 2022.



In the development partnership, the three companies combine their respective expertise. While SFC Energy contributes its expertise as one of the world's leading manufacturers of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells, Test-Fuchs has years of know-how in hydrogen refuelling and valve technology from the aerospace industry. The Auto AG Group is an innovative full-service provider in the commercial vehicle sector with extensive experience in the maintenance of fuel cell vehicles.

With the H 2 Genset, the partners primarily want to address users who were dependent on diesel generators for their previous energy supply and who attach importance to a robust device design. These are often areas without access to the conventional power grid, such as outdoor festivals or large construction sites. The H2Genset - consisting of a hydrogen tank and an EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell - can be brought to any location as a mobile trailer solution in a flexible and time-saving way and is thus also a reliable energy source for blue light and defense organisations.



With a targeted power range of 5 to 100 kilowatts (kW), users can configure the H2Genset to fit their exact requirements. The user-friendly hydrogen fuel cell technology reduces maintenance and fuel consumption to a minimum. At the same time, compared to conventional diesel generators, the H 2 Genset emits no environmentally harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or fine dust.



Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "The H 2 Genset is the logical and consistent continuation of our approach to replace diesel generators by emission-free hydrogen technology. It is great that we have found partners in Test-Fuchs and Auto AG who share our vision of a climate-neutral energy supply. The development partnership shows in the best way what can be created when you think innovation across industry and technology boundaries."



Volker Fuchs, CEO of Test-Fuchs GmbH: "Aerospace is our passion, innovation is our mission. In this respect, we are delighted to be working with SFC Energy and Auto AG Group to make the H2Genset project a success. We firmly believe that hydrogen is the future and together with our partners we will seize the great market opportunities in the generator sector."



Marc Ziegler, CEO of Auto AG Group: "In the development of the H2Genset, three companies are pooling their competencies, which have been firmly positioned in the market for years and have proven technologies. We see hydrogen not only as the drive concept of the future, but also as an elementary component of a climate-neutral energy supply. Therefore, it is only logical for us to make an important contribution here."



Further information on the H2Genset is available at h2-genset.com.



About Auto AG Group

At Auto AG Group, everything has revolved around the transportation of people and goods in private and public transport since 1918. Auto AG Group takes passengers to their destinations on schedule, safely and comfortably on its various bus routes. With the comprehensive range of IVECO, Fiat Professional and MAN brand commercial vehicles, we have the right solution for every transport requirement and, together with our subsidiary GESER Fahrzeugbau AG, we offer complete solutions from a single source.

About Test-Fuchs GmbH

Experience, precision and customer focus are synonymous for the company based in Lower Austria - what started as a small family business specialized in test equipment construction in the power-driven vehicles field 75 years ago, has turned into a world leader in the area of test systems for the aviation and aerospace industry additionally specializing in development and production of Ground Support Equipment for civil and military aviation. Other pillars of the innovative family business are manufacturing and maintenance of flying components as well as production of cryogenic valves. In cooperation with further technological leaders TEST-FUCHS will bring its sustainable mobility skills onto the road as well in the future. On the basis of the know-how gained in aerospace components production they are developing special valves for the first LH2 cryotank system for commercial vehicles and would like to continue investing in hydrogen technology in the future. With excellent know-how, short lead times and high quality consciousness TEST-FUCHS supplies aircraft manufacturers, airlines, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Maintenance-Repair-and-Overhaul companies (MROs). More than 550 employees work not only at the company's base in Austria, but also at sites located in Germany, Italy, Great-Britain, France, Singapore and the USA.

WWW.TEST-FUCHS.COM



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:

Jens Jüttner

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-32

Email: jens.juettner@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com

SFC IR Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com

Auto AG Group Contact:

Marc Ziegler

CEO Auto AG Group

Phone: +41 289 33 00

Email: marc.ziegler@autoag.ch

Web: autoag.ch



Marco Villiger

Business Development & Digitalization

Phone: +41 289 33 00

Email: marco.villiger@autoag.ch

Web: autoag.ch



Test-Fuchs Contact:

Michael Schilling

Manager New Technologies

Phone: +43 2847 9001 129

Email: m.schilling@test-fuchs.com

Web: test-fuchs.com

Andreas Strohmer

Division Manager Innovation

Phone: +43 2847 9001 210

Email: a.strohmer@test-fuchs.com

Web: test-fuchs.com