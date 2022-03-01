DGAP-News: SFC Energy wins another EFOY fuel cell order from LiveView Technologies USA for almost 300 EFOY fuel cells worth more than USD 1.7 million

|
01.03.2022 07:30:25
SFC Energy wins another EFOY fuel cell order from LiveView Technologies USA for almost 300 EFOY fuel cells worth more than USD 1.7 million
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG - Press release
SFC Energy wins another EFOY fuel cell order from LiveView Technologies USA for almost 300 EFOY fuel cells worth more than USD 1.7 million
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 01, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, received another order from the USA. LiveView Technologies (LVT) ordered almost 300 EFOY fuel cells for use in mobile surveillance technology. The order is worth more than USD 1.7 million and will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in the current fiscal year. As a new customer, LVT already ordered more than 1,100 EFOY fuel cells in 2021.
The EFOY fuel cells provide additional green power to the LVT solar surveillance trailers. The flexible systems are equipped with camera towers and can be used in different areas. For example, supermarket chains place the camera systems in their car parks for monitoring and more efficient use of parking spaces. On construction sites, they take over the function of traditional guards. Often, the deployment sites lack access to the conventional power grid. Therefore, the trailer needs a reliable, self-sufficient, and clean energy source.
With EFOY fuel cells, SFC Energy provides LVT with customised power generation solutions. They supply permanent and efficient electricity in off-grid areas and are climate-friendly. This makes them the perfect solution to replace diesel generators and to make an important contribution to the race-to-zero and decarbonisation of the global economy.
Compared to diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells consume significantly less fuel, operate more efficiently, are quieter, and emit no harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), or particulate matter. Furthermore, fuel cells by SFC Energy are 95% recyclable. Therefore, the EFOY fuel cell is a sustainable solution in every respect.
"LVT is the fastest ramping customer we have. This new order underlines the continued high demand for fuel cells and the reliability of our products and solutions. We are very grateful for the business and are pleased to have LVT as a partner who shares our vision of a climate-neutral energy landscape," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.
"Traditionally, our units have relied on solar power. If we used this as our only power source, LVT would be limited to perpetually sunny areas. However, with the addition of the EFOY, our units can be buried in snow or survive cloudy days with little maintenance. The fact that EFOY improves the performance of LVT Units and makes them more environmentally friendly is a win-win," said David Studdert, Chief Business Development Officer at LiveView Technologies.
For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
