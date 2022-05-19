DGAP-News: SFC Energy wins large-volume follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells from LiveView Technologies USA for almost 600 EFOY fuel cells amounts to more than USD 3.7 million

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, May 19, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another large-volume order from LiveView Technologies (LVT). The US customer is ordering almost 600 EFOY fuel cells for utilization in mobile surveillance technology. The order amounts to more than USD 3.7 million, half of which will affect sales and earnings in the current fiscal year. LVT already ordered more than 1,100 EFOY fuel cells in 2021 as a new customer. Thus, demand for SFC Energy's environmentally friendly energy solutions remains high.

The fuel cells are used in the LVT surveillance units. These mobile systems are equipped with camera towers and can be used in various areas. For example, supermarket chains place the camera systems in their parking lots to deter crime in their stores and to monitor for suspicious activity in their parking lots. Construction companies use LVTs cameras to monitor their sites and the status of the projects. The EFOY fuel cells provide an environmentally friendly power supply for LVT applications and increase flexibility in use. They supply electricity permanently and efficiently, operate with absolute climate protection, and ensure self-sufficiency in areas without access to the conventional power grid.

Compared to diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells require significantly less fuel, operate more efficiently, are quieter, and emit no harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), or particulate matter. Furthermore, fuel cells by SFC Energy are 95% recyclable. This makes them the perfect solution, for example, to replace previously used diesel generators and to make an important contribution to the race-to-zero and decarbonization of the global economy.

"We would like to thank LVT for the order and are honored to contribute to the environmentally friendly energy supply of LVT systems. LVT is our fastest-growing customer and is representative of the continued high demand and dynamics in the market for clean energy generators. With our EFOY product line solutions, we provide our customers with clear competitive advantages in terms of efficiency, performance, and flexibility," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"We rely on EFOY fuel cells with complete conviction. They significantly expand the range of applications for our LVT surveillance units. This means we can always offer our customers a tailor-made solution for the most demanding requirements," says David Studdert, Chief Business Development Officer at LiveView Technologies.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world to keep their properties safe. For more information visit www.lvt.com.



