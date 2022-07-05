DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE ACCELERATES TOTAL SALES GROWTH TO 15% FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RE-CONFIRMED.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE ACCELERATES TOTAL SALES GROWTH TO 15% FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RE-CONFIRMED.



05.07.2022 / 07:00

Everything-but-Rx (non-Rx) sales up 18% in Q2, fully on track with guidance for the year (H1 up 16%).

Total sales up 15% to EUR 287M in Q2 (H1 up 11% to EUR 592M).

Customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) again on record level well above 70.

Active customer base up 0.3M in Q2 and 0.7M in H1 to 8.6 million (up 1.5M customers year-over-year).

European roll-out of the Marketplace to Austria, following the launch in Germany last December.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE remains ready for e-Rx while German adoption progresses steadily.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 5 July 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs preliminary figures for Q2 2022 indicate that total sales grew by 14.7% year-over-year, driven by sales in everything-but-Rx in both the DACH (+14.4%) and International segment (+27.8%). Rx sales were virtually flat year-over-year at EUR 33 million (Q2 2021 EUR 34 million) and up versus the previous quarter (Q1 2022 EUR 30 million). Overall results were underpinned by an ever-growing base of satisfied, active customers: at the end of H1 2022, 8.6 million, 1.5 million higher than last year and up by 0.7 million year-to-date. The NPS (a measure of customer satisfaction) continued to be solidly above 70, at a new record of 74. The sound performance of the business during the first half of the year supports the full year guidance of 15-25% growth in everything-but-Rx sales in 2022.

CEO, Stefan Feltens: We are very satisfied with our 18% non-Rx topline growth in the second quarter especially against the backdrop of a challenging macro-economic environment. We have been rewarded again with high customer satisfaction scores, which are clear signs of the leading position we hold in our markets. This is a strong foundation from which to enter the electronic prescription market in Germany (e-Rx), as progress towards the nationwide roll-out advances in the coming months. In June, Gematik announced that its members decided unanimously that, as of 1 September, pharmacies throughout Germany will accept electronic prescriptions, while practices and hospitals in Schleswig-Holstein and Westphalia-Lippe will begin to issue e-Rx, with a further roll-out to six more regions expected as of 1 December.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs total sales increased by 14.7% year-over-year to EUR 287 million in Q2 and by 10.8% to EUR 592 million in H1 2022. In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), non-Rx sales grew by 14.4% from EUR 164 million in Q2 2021 to EUR 188 million in Q2 this year. Total sales of the segment increased by 11.2% year-over-year (EUR 198 million in Q2 2021, to EUR 220 million in Q2 2022) and year-to-date growth stands at 6.2%. In the International segment (Belgium, France, Italy and the Netherlands) sales in Q2 2022 increased by 27.8% to EUR 67 million (Q2 2021 EUR 52 million) and year-to-date growth stands at 29.3%.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continued to successfully execute its strategy towards becoming Europes leading customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. Last week, its fully integrated own Marketplace for health and pharmacy-related products expanded to Austria after the recent opening of the Marketplace in Germany in December 2021. In Milan, Italy, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will fully open its local pharmacy fulfillment centre officially later this summer, but the first parcels for Italian customers are already being processed this week. In Sevenum, the Netherlands, the companys central next-generation pharmacy and fulfillment centre, which went into full operation last year, is running seamlessly to support SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs envisaged rapid growth in the coming years. Services to customers also continued to expand, with growth in same-day delivery (SHOP APOTHEKE NOW!) and quick delivery (FIRST A).

For the full-year 2022, the Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE re-confirms its expectation to grow everything-but-Rx (non-Rx) sales by double-digits in the range of 15 to 25%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of -1.5 to 1.5%.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will release the half-year report for 2022 on 3 August 2022.



ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 8.6 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.