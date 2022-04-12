DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CONTINUES TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF ONLINE PHARMACIES. ACQUISITION OF 'FIRST A', A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover



12.04.2022 / 19:35

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CONTINUES TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF ONLINE PHARMACIES.

ACQUISITION OF "FIRST A", A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.

Strategic acquisition of one of Germany's pioneers in q-commerce that delivers pharmacy products door-to-door within 30 minutes.

Entry into the growing q-commerce market.

Complementing the launch of e-Rx through close partnerships with local pharmacies.

Strategic acquisition accelerates SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's customer-centric platform strategy and strengthens its position as one stop shop in the pharmacy space.



Sevenum, the Netherlands, 12 April 2022. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. acquired all shares of FIRST A. Founded as a start-up in Berlin in 2021, this company is now a leading quick-commerce delivery service in the pharmacy sector in five major German cities.

The acquisition of this emerging "medicine in minutes" player complements SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's NOW! service which is available in 14 metropolitan regions of Germany and Austria. Furthermore, this blend of traditional e-commerce with innovative digital technology opens up new perspectives for the future on-demand delivery of e-Rx and also strengthens our customer-centricity strategy.

From the very beginning, it has been FIRST A's mission to offer patients quick, digital and safe access to OTC products with record-time delivery from their local pharmacies. Following its launch in Germany's capital Berlin, FIRST A is now active in Cologne, Düsseldorf, Munich and Frankfurt with a team of more than 120 people.

Consumers simply download the FIRST A app and order their needed medication, which will then be delivered within 30 minutes by FIRST A.

Stephan Weber, CCO and co-founder of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "Through the strategic acquisition of FIRST A we're strengthening our position as a sustainable e-pharmacy platform. Being active with two different brands as of now, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE not only will expand its delivery options but also will cover all use cases and target groups within the online pharmacy market, especially also when it comes to e-Rx. We will be able to utilise a wide range of synergies to better develop and leverage the potential of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE in all relevant markets in the future."

FIRST A was founded by Antonie Nissen, brother Leif Löhde and Florian Swoboda. FIRST A is changing the pharmacy space by offering customers a super-fast, convenient and digital access to their medication, which then will be delivered within 30 Minutes to their customer's doorstep.

FIRST A co-founder Antonie Nissen comments: "Such a transaction is truly transformational and has never happened before in the pharmacy space. With joint forces, we can not only leverage the know-how of Europe's leading e-pharmacy but also accelerate our Europe-wide expansion, total patient reach and overall strategy."

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquires 100% of the shares from the FIRST A founders but the company is expected continue to operate separately. To keep the pace, all three founders and the current management team will stay on board continuing to lead and manage the growth of FIRST A. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchase price.

"We are more than happy to welcome the three founders and their team to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. We are looking forward to a very fruitful and exciting future with the team in Berlin", Stephan Weber comments the acquisition.



ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 8 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.