DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: E-PHARMACY NUMBER 1 IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: E-PHARMACY NUMBER 1 IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA.



15.03.2022

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE:

E-PHARMACY NUMBER 1 IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA.

Sevenum, Netherlands, 15 March 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, one of the leading e-pharmacies in Europe, achieves excellent ratings in online pharmacy studies conducted by Munich-based Smile BI, ranking first among many other e-pharmacies in both Germany and Austria.

In the Smile BI Online Pharmacy Study 2021 in Germany, the company analysed which online pharmacies performed best from the consumer's point of view. Twenty providers were compared and rated using seven criteria: Price, SEO, Service, Traffic, Usability, Social and Advertising Subsidy. shop-apotheke.com took the lead in all categories and, with a total of 82 percent, landed in first place ahead of all other online pharmacies.

SHOP APOTHEKE also ranked first in Austria since it is recognised as one of the ideally positioned and best-performing e-pharmacies in the country. The Online Pharmacy Study 2022 was based on six decision-making factors. Ten online pharmacies were surveyed according to Price, SEO, Service, Traffic, Usability and Social. Similar to the study results in Germany, shop-Apotheke.at exceeded in all categories and emerged as the clear winner of the overall ranking. A comparison of web traffic also reveals SHOP APOTHEKE as the market leader in Austria. Three quarters of all online pharmacy visitors are shop-apotheke.at customers.

"We are thrilled to have achieved first place in the German study, especially since it was carried out from the consumer perspective. It shows us that our customer-centric strategy is bearing fruit exactly where it matters most to us - with our customers," says Sepideh Gazeri Director, Country Management Germany, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

"The results of the online pharmacy study are a great and exciting vote of confidence," adds Felix Behnke, Director, Country Management Austria, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. "Not only are we now the clear market leader in Austria with the most visitors, achieving first place also confirms we are meeting the needs of our customers."

Smile BI GmbH is part of the Munich-based Kaske Group and is regarded as an innovative business intelligence SaaS company with a focus on the pharmaceutical business.



ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.