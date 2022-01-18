|
18.01.2022 07:55:54
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Expands in Italy with New Logistics Centre.
|
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Expanding the logistics capacities in Italy will enable SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to optimally leverage the potential of Italian customer demand, have faster delivery times and grow its local business. It also means that the inbound and outbound CO2 emissions will be reduced since products ordered by Italian customers no longer need to be transported across borders via Sevenum.
The Italian logistics centre will be located in the area of Milan, close to the city and main carrier hubs and suppliers, allowing SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to serve millions of customers faster.
The new facility is designed to keep pace with SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's steadily growing order volume in Italy. Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, comments: "The opening of a logistics centre in Italy marks an important step to meet our ambitious growth plans for the next years. Actually, 2021 has already been a very successful year for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE in Italy with a three-digit growth."
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is currently recruiting staff in Italy for several office and warehouse positions under the leadership of Massimiliano Grigolini, Director, Country Management Italy & Switzerland.
"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best experience and services possible. In this respect, a local site will enable us to improve massively. We plan to progressively triple our product offer via existing and new suppliers, add new carriers and services, offer same-day delivery to millions of Italians and much more! This project will not be an arrival point, rather the beginning of our new Italian journey", says Massimiliano Grigolini.
About SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.
In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.
18.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Dirk Hartogweg 14
|5928 LV Venlo
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y07
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1269697
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1269697 18.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!