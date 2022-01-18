DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Expands in Italy with New Logistics Centre.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Expansion

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Expands in Italy with New Logistics Centre.



18.01.2022 / 07:55

Sevenum, the Netherlands, January 18 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE just signed the contract for a new logistics centre in Italy. The facility, which is scheduled to be opened in Q3 2022, will be the company's second distribution facility, in addition to the European hub in the Dutch city of Sevenum, near Venlo.

Expanding the logistics capacities in Italy will enable SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to optimally leverage the potential of Italian customer demand, have faster delivery times and grow its local business. It also means that the inbound and outbound CO2 emissions will be reduced since products ordered by Italian customers no longer need to be transported across borders via Sevenum.

The Italian logistics centre will be located in the area of Milan, close to the city and main carrier hubs and suppliers, allowing SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to serve millions of customers faster.

The new facility is designed to keep pace with SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's steadily growing order volume in Italy. Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, comments: "The opening of a logistics centre in Italy marks an important step to meet our ambitious growth plans for the next years. Actually, 2021 has already been a very successful year for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE in Italy with a three-digit growth."

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is currently recruiting staff in Italy for several office and warehouse positions under the leadership of Massimiliano Grigolini, Director, Country Management Italy & Switzerland.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best experience and services possible. In this respect, a local site will enable us to improve massively. We plan to progressively triple our product offer via existing and new suppliers, add new carriers and services, offer same-day delivery to millions of Italians and much more! This project will not be an arrival point, rather the beginning of our new Italian journey", says Massimiliano Grigolini.

About SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.