DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Launches second Marketplace after Germany, now Austria.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Launches second Marketplace after Germany, now Austria.



01.07.2022 / 07:00

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 1 July 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has started the European roll-out of its marketplace. As of this week, customers from Austria can now also benefit from an extended assortment of products from carefully selected suppliers. This follows the launch of the first marketplace in Germany in December 2021.

Equal to the proposition in Germany, in Austria the marketplace will expand the SHOP APOTHEKE assortment into new health related categories covering at the start the areas of beauty, nutritional supplements, sports, pet supplies and love & partnership. The offering will be expanded by thousands of new products in the months to come.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE recognises the potential of the marketplace model in addition to and fully integrated into its successful own retailing to meet and exceed consumer demands and to promote the company's position as Europe's leading customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

Patrick Schneider, Executive Director, Marketplace & Same-day Service says: "The marketplace will further strengthen our market leadership in Austria as we offer our customers a wider selection of health- and pharmacy-related products. At the same time, partners will benefit from our large customer base with a high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our user-friendly technology platform as well as from our international expansion."

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 8 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.