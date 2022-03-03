|
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2022.
Should the Emergency Law no longer apply on 14 April 2022, the Company will not be able to hold the annual general meeting fully virtually and, therefore, the annual general meeting will then take place on the same date and at the same time both virtually via the virtual AGM Platform and with limited access in person at Erik de Rodeweg 11-13, 5975 WD Sevenum (such meeting, the "Hybrid Meeting"). In the event that the annual general meeting must be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company urges all its shareholders to carefully consider whether they wish to attend the annual general meeting in person at the venue in Sevenum in view of possible health risks relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Company gives top priority to the health of its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders and, therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 14 April 2022 and vote virtually during the meeting, in each case via the Virtual AGM Platform, and not to attend the Hybrid Meeting in person. This way, the Hybrid Meeting can take place with only a limited number of core attendees and health risks for those attendees can be limited as much as possible. If the annual general meeting this year will need to be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company will announce that on the Company's corporate website before 14 April 2022.
