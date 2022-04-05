DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: NON-PRESCRIPTION SALES CONTINUE TO GROW BY DOUBLE-DIGITS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: NON-PRESCRIPTION SALES CONTINUE TO GROW BY DOUBLE-DIGITS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE.



05.04.2022 / 07:00

Fast growth in everything-but-prescription-sales continues, with 14.7% building on last year's strong performance in Q1.

Total SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE sales of EUR 305 million in Q1, a growth rate of 7.2%.

High customer satisfaction driven by strong logistics performance.

Active customer base up 0.4 million in Q1 to 8.3 million.

New TV campaign in Germany off to a positive start in April.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 5 April 2022. In what was a slightly challenging economic environment and in the context of a strong Q1 2021, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. nevertheless achieved total sales growth of 7.2% in the past quarter, according to preliminary calculations. Growth was driven by the persistent expansion of new customer numbers and high customer satisfaction. With non-prescription sales growing by 14.7%, the company confirms its guidance to grow 15 to 25% in everything-but-Rx for the full-year 2022.

Customer growth continued on its fast track. By the end of Q1, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE had an active customer base of 8.3 million, up 0.4 million in the quarter and up 1.5 million versus Q1 last year. At EUR 30 million, prescription sales (Rx) were on a level comparable to the past two quarters, Q3 and Q4 2021, clearly indicating the bottoming-out of the decline, as anticipated.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CEO, Stefan Feltens comments: "The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February has given rise to global uncertainty, particularly in Europe, rising price pressures and weaker consumer confidence. Our hearts are with the people impacted by this human catastrophe. As a business, we are well positioned to continue to serve our customers across our seven geographies, safeguarding the supply of medicines each day. In Q1, driven by strong operational performance at our new central logistics facility, customer satisfaction was very high at an NPS well-above 70. We are also seeing good progress in the testing of e-scripts in Germany and are confident that the number of weekly e-prescriptions will continue to accelerate."

In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE grew sales by 1.7% from EUR 231 million in the previous year to EUR 235 million in Q1 2022. Non-prescription growth in DACH was 10%. Compared to a still relatively strong Q1 2021, prescription sales declined by 32.7% to EUR 30 million. In SHOP APOTHEKE's International segment (Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands), sales increased to EUR 70 million or by 30.8% compared to the previous year's EUR 53 million.

A new TV campaign got off to a positive start in Germany in April. Under the motto "As easy as can be", or in German "So einfach muss das", popular German celebrities show how simple it is to take care of your own health in everyday life with SHOP APOTHEKE.

For the full-year 2022, the Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE re-confirms its expectation to grow everything-but-Rx (non-Rx) sales by double-digits in the range of 15 to 25%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of -1.5 to 1.5%.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will release the full interim report for the first quarter of 2022 on 5 May 2022.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 8 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.