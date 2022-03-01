DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE PROPOSES JASKA DE BAKKER FOR ELECTION TO ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE PROPOSES JASKA DE BAKKER FOR ELECTION TO ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 1 March 2022. The Supervisory Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will propose Jaska de Bakker as an additional member of the Supervisory Board at the company's Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2022. Due to the strong growth of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, continuous changes at the company and in the market as well as a multitude of upcoming projects, this expansion is recommended by the Supervisory Board.

Jaska de Bakker is a proven financial expert with extensive experience in governance and ESG. Currently, she is Board Member at Prysmian Group, Milan, Italy, the world's market leader for electricity and telecom cable manufacturing and Faerch, a circular food packaging company, Holstebro, Denmark. Since 2020 Jaska also is a Supervisory Board member at The Ocean Cleanup, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Previously, she was Group CFO and Executive Board member at Royal FrieslandCampina and Royal HaskoningDHV, both global companies headquartered in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. Having started as a strategy consultant, followed by commercial director and director M&A, Jaska de Bakker has more than 25 years of experience.

Björn Söder, Supervisory Board Chairman comments on the nomination: "In Jaska, we found an experienced leader with a tremendous global background, who optimally strengthens the international outlook and perspective of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. By the way we increase the quota of women to 40% with Jaska joining the board. Her passion for sustainability further strengthens SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's ESG agenda."

Following Jaska's appointment by the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2022, it is planned to appoint her as chairperson of the company's Audit Committee.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board plans to establish a Remuneration Committee and a Nomination Committee in 2022.



About SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.