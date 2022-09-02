|
02.09.2022 09:52:25
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE READY FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF E-PRESCRIPTIONS IN GERMANY.
|
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE READY FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF
Sevenum, the Netherlands, 2 September 2022. With the test phase of the electronic prescription successfully completed on 31 August and close to 200,000 e-prescriptions redeemed nationwide until today, the gradual nationwide roll-out of electronic prescriptions officially kicked off on 1 September. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE warmly welcomes this next phase which started in Schleswig-Holstein and the region of Westphalia Lippe. All pharmacies will have to accept electronic prescriptions throughout Germany as of 1 September 2022; SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has been ready for the E-Rezept since July 2021 when the first test phase was launched.
Doctors as well as dentists throughout Germany can now use e-prescriptions (e-scripts) in their daily routine. If the technical requirements are met, patients will be able to receive their prescriptions electronically via a data matrix code on a paper print-out or via the Gematik app. A third option is aimed for to soon follow, which is the eGK (health card) solution. In parallel, a non-discriminatory digital alternative for e-pharmacies is currently under discussion with the German Ministry of Health.
CEO Stefan Feltens comments: The electronic prescription is finally moving from the test phase to the actual roll-out in Germany. This represents a milestone towards the digitalisation of the German healthcare system. With 250 medical practices starting in Westphalia-Lippe and surely more to follow, a multiplication is expected of what we have seen so far in the test phase.
COO and pharmacist Theresa Holler states: The success criteria defined by the Gematik shareholders show a great amount of ambition. This is the right way forward to ensure that electronic prescriptions will be the new standard across Germany soon, bringing great benefit to our patients and the overall healthcare system.
Once the roll-out in the two regions mentioned above has been successful, the next stage of the roll-out will be initiated in six additional regions yet to be named. The nationwide completion of the e-script roll-out in Germany is subsequently aimed for in Q1 2023 according to the plan endorsed by the Gematik shareholders.
ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 8.6 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.
|
