DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE upgraded to AA rating by MSCI.

As a result of the substantial improvement in the scores Product Carbon Footprint and Privacy & Data Security as well as earlier improvements in Product Safety & Quality, Governance and Labor Management, MSCI has upgraded SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE in its recently published environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating assessment from BBB to AA. The industry adjusted score has been increased from previous 5.0 points to 8.1 points (out of 10 points).

The MSCI index is the most widely used benchmark index by global portfolio managers. Its ESG rating results have become an essential basis for investment decisions by major investment institutions around the world.

Anna Toennessen, Senior Sustainable Development Manager at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, explains: "We are convinced that we achieve a long-term competitive advantage by constantly questioning our actions and their impacts. So, we are taking action to drive best practice in environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance. We are thus really proud of having achieved such a significant improvement in the current MSCI rating."

Over the past years, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has continued to improve its ESG management system and to promote the implementation of various ESG measures, clustered in three pillars "Planetary Care, Patient Care and Employee Care".

More information on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's ESG strategy and sustainable development goals can be found on the company's website https://shop-apotheke-europe.com or in its annual report.



About SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.