DGAP-News: Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group
Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group
Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected in the first half of 2022.
Group development in the first half of 2022
The interim report as of June 30, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
