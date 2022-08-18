DGAP-News: Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group



18.08.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group Consolidated sales increase by 29.8% year-on-year to CHF 268.2 million.

The equity ratio increased slightly to 29.4% in the first half of 2022 (December 31, 2021: 29.1%).

EBIT amounts to CHF -3.7 million. Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected in the first half of 2022. Group development in the first half of 2022 Consolidated sales increased in total by 29.8% year-on-year to CHF 268.2 million. The Film segment generated an increase in sales of CHF 67.7 million to CHF 189.3 million, which is mainly attributable to service productions. The Sports and Event segment recorded a slight decline in sales of CHF 6.2 million to CHF 78.9 million.



EBIT decreased to CHF -3.7 million (previous year: CHF 6.0 million) due to production-related consolidated operating expenses.



In addition, the Highlight Group has a sound financial position: The Group's equity ratio increased slightly to 29.4% (December 31, 2021: 29.1%).

The interim report as of June 30, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today. The Highlight Group at a glance Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS in CHF million Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Change in % Sales 268.2 206.7 29.8 EBIT -3.7 6.0 n/a Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -10.7 0.0 n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -10.6 -0.2 n/a Earnings per share (CHF) -0.19 0.00 n/a Segment sales Film 189.3 121.6 55.7 Sports und Event 78.9 85.1 -7.3 Segment earnings Film 3.6 4.8 -25.5 Sports und Event -4.2 4.0 n/a in CHF million Jun. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change in % Total assets 607.6 674.5 -9.9% Equity 178.8 196.1 -8.8% Equity ratio (%) 29.4 29.1 0.3 points Current financial liabilities 102.7 190.6 -46.1% Cash and cash equivalents 17.7 48.3 -63.3% For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91 E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

18.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

