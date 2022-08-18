Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 17:00:12

DGAP-News: Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group

18.08.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group

  • Consolidated sales increase by 29.8% year-on-year to CHF 268.2 million.
  • The equity ratio increased slightly to 29.4% in the first half of 2022 (December 31, 2021: 29.1%).
  • EBIT amounts to CHF -3.7 million.

Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected in the first half of 2022.

Group development in the first half of 2022

  • Consolidated sales increased in total by 29.8% year-on-year to CHF 268.2 million.
    • The Film segment generated an increase in sales of CHF 67.7 million to CHF 189.3 million, which is mainly attributable to service productions.
    • The Sports and Event segment recorded a slight decline in sales of CHF 6.2 million to CHF 78.9 million.
       
  • EBIT decreased to CHF -3.7 million (previous year: CHF 6.0 million) due to production-related consolidated operating expenses.
     
  • In addition, the Highlight Group has a sound financial position:
    • The Group's equity ratio increased slightly to 29.4% (December 31, 2021: 29.1%).

The interim report as of June 30, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

 

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS    
       
in CHF million Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Change in %
Sales 268.2 206.7 29.8
EBIT -3.7 6.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -10.7 0.0 n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders -10.6 -0.2 n/a
Earnings per share (CHF) -0.19 0.00 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 189.3 121.6 55.7
Sports und Event 78.9 85.1 -7.3
Segment earnings      
Film 3.6 4.8 -25.5
Sports und Event -4.2 4.0 n/a
       
in CHF million Jun. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change in %
Total assets 607.6 674.5 -9.9%
Equity 178.8 196.1 -8.8%
Equity ratio (%) 29.4 29.1 0.3 points
Current financial liabilities 102.7 190.6 -46.1%
Cash and cash equivalents 17.7 48.3 -63.3%
       
 
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
CH-4133 Pratteln BL      
Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91      
E-mail:   ir@hlcom.ch      

 


Nachrichten