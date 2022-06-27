|
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG
/ Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous
Press Release
Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros
- Issue volume of 300 million euros
- High oversubscription despite challenging capital market environment
- Pricing at the lower end of the marketing range
- Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate financing and for strategic expansion projects
- ESG link emphasizes sustainable corporate strategy
"Siltronic is committed to technological progress and economic growth in harmony with environmentally and socially responsible action. With the ESG-linked promissory note loan, we emphasize this sustainability aspect also in financing our investments," said Rainer Irle, CFO of Siltronic AG. "The successful placement at attractive conditions reflects the confidence investors have in our business and confirms us on our sustainability course."
In a challenging capital market environment, Siltronic secured very favorable pricing conditions, all at the lower end of the marketing range. The highly oversubscribed order book allowed an issue volume of 300 million. A total of almost 60 investors participated in the promissory note loan that is linked to a sustainability component.
The transaction will take place in six tranches with terms of five, seven and ten years, each with fixed and variable interest rates. The interest rate depends on the Sustainalytics Management Score of Siltronic AG.
The emission was arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank AG.
Contact:
Dr. Rupert Krautbauer
Company profile:
Siltronic AG is one of the world's leading producers of hyperpure silicon wafers and has been a partner to many major semiconductor manufacturers for decades.
