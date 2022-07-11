DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG - Violation of an Obligation under the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds - Possible Right of Termination for Bondholders

Issuer: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Bond

Kahl am Main, July 11, 2022 - The Common Representative notified the Company on Saturday evening, July 9, 2022, that a bondholder had informed the Common Representative that the Company was in breach of an obligation under the bonds - specifically, the timely publication of the audited financial statements for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. A 30-day period for curing this breach of duty thus commenced on July 9, 2022. If this period expires fruitlessly, the bondholders are then entitled to terminate the bond.

