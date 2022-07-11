|
11.07.2022 08:45:04
DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG - Violation of an Obligation under the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds - Possible Right of Termination for Bondholders
|
Issuer: Singulus Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Press Release
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG - Violation of an Obligation under the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds - Possible Right of Termination for Bondholders
Kahl am Main, July 11, 2022 - The Common Representative notified the Company on Saturday evening, July 9, 2022, that a bondholder had informed the Common Representative that the Company was in breach of an obligation under the bonds - specifically, the timely publication of the audited financial statements for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. A 30-day period for curing this breach of duty thus commenced on July 9, 2022. If this period expires fruitlessly, the bondholders are then entitled to terminate the bond.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The companys core competencies include various processes of coating technology, surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are:
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
Kontakt:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|EQS News ID:
|1394533
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!