DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT admitted to the MDAX stock exchange segment

21.03.2022 / 09:00

SIXT admitted to the MDAX stock exchange segment

International mobility services provider listed in Germany's second-largest share index as of today

Chief Financial Officer Prof. Dr. Kai Andrejewski: "Our advancement into the MDAX is the result of the continual further development of our business model, successful crisis management and broader communication with the capital market."

Pullach, 21 March 2022 - As of this Monday, the ordinary shares of Sixt SE are listed in the MDAX selection index of the Dax index family, the second largest German share index after the DAX, which comprises 50 equities. This makes the international mobility services provider even more attractive for investors, particularly international institutional investors. Following the index review the Deutsche Börse AG carried out at the beginning of March, SIXT, previously listed in the SDAX, meets the required inclusion criterion of free float market capitalisation. In the current ranking of the stock exchange, the SIXT ordinary share has an index weighting in the MDAX of 0,96%.

The company's total market capitalisation (ordinary and preference shares) had risen by 57% in 2021, a year in which SIXT generated record consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 442 million, and reached a worth EUR 6.67 billion at its peak, while the SDAX only increased by just under 9% over the same period. SIXT's current market capitalisation is around EUR 5.3 billion. 41.7% of its share capital is in free float, and 100% of its preference shares are in free float.

Prof. Dr. Kai Andrejewski, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Sixt SE: "We are pleased to have moved up into the second stock market tier, as this makes us even more visible to a broader investor base. We view the strong performance of our share price as confirmation of our highly profitable and flexible business model, which has proven resilient to crises, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to its digital platform, SIXT is perceived on the capital market also as a tech investment that is driving the digitalisation of its business with a high level of IT expertise and setting standards for innovative mobility concepts. Shareholders also appreciate our strong capital base with an equity ratio of nearly 40%, the broad financing mix that gives us freedom of action, and the open and reliable financial market communication. Especially in times of the pandemic, the steadily expanded transparency as well as the close dialogue with all capital market participants have proven to build trust. We intend to maintain an even more intensive exchange with the market in the future."

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2021, according to preliminary figures, SIXT achieved significant market share gains as well as a new record result, amounting to revenues of EUR 2.28 billion and earnings before taxes of EUR 442.2 million - despite the since 2020 ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the decade before, from 2009 to 2019, the SIXT Group doubled its revenues. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

