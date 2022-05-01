01.05.2022 21:08:32

DGAP-News: Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity

01.05.2022 / 21:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pullach, 1 May 2022 - Sixt SE IT security detected IT irregularities on April 29th, 2022. Response measures were implemented immediately in accordance with pre-planned security protocols. Subsequently, it has been confirmed that Sixt SE was subject to a cyber-attack, which Sixt was able to contain at an early stage.   

As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated. Many central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and running. Thereby, impacts on the company, its operations and services have been minimized to provide business continuity for customers. However, temporary disruptions, in particular in customer care centers and selective branches, are likely to occur in the short term.   

Nevertheless, Sixt is taking this incident seriously and has implemented a thorough investigation with internal and external experts. 

Sixt will provide further updates as soon as more information is available and asks customers for their understanding and patience. 
Press contact:
Sixt SE
Kathrin Greven
Sixt Central Press Office
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700
E-Mail: pressrelations@sixt.com


01.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1340457

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1340457  01.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340457&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sixt SE St.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sixt SE St.mehr Analysen

29.04.22 Sixt Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.04.22 Sixt Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.04.22 Sixt Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.04.22 Sixt Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.22 Sixt Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sixt SE St. 122,50 -0,89% Sixt SE St.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen