19.05.2022 12:00:05
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG: Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
SMA Solar Technology AG Corporate News
Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance
Barbara Gregor was appointed by the Supervisory Board as successor to Ulrich Hadding and will assume the function of CFO at SMA as of December 1, 2022. She has many years of international experience in all areas of CFO responsibility, in particular in the management and further development of Finance, Controlling, Accounting, Risk Management, HR and IT. Barbara Gregor is also considered an expert in international M&A transactions, change management as well as strategic business development and turnaround management. Until she joins the company, Thomas Pixa, Executive Vice President Finance at SMA, will act as interim CFO.
