|
13.06.2022 14:55:04
DGAP-News: SMALL BUSINESSES IN WASHINGTON MAY NOW APPLY FOR $200,000 IN RELIEF GRANTS AVAILABLE FROM THE READY FOR BUSINESS FUND
|
DGAP-News: Comcast Washington
The Ready for Business Fund formed by GSBA Washingtons LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce and Comcast is now accepting applications from small businesses throughout Washington seeking financial assistance. Small businesses owners may apply starting today, June 13 through June 26, 2022, at theGSBA.org/ready-for-business. More than $200,000 in grants will be allocated to at least 80 small businesses throughout the state. Watch a video about the Ready for Business Fund here: https://youtu.be/DRDM_0A6ITM.
The grant application is short and easy to complete. Submissions will be reviewed by a committee of volunteers from around the state representing diverse backgrounds and skill sets. All grant recipients will receive wrap-around services from GSBA that include membership and business consulting. All grant applicants will be notified by the last week of July.
According to a 2022 survey, almost all small businesses (97%) are concerned about inflation, and rising costs are the most significant threats small businesses currently face. To provide some relief, the Ready for Business Fund will provide $2,500 cash grants to small businesses with an emphasis on owners who are at greater risk due to systemic barriers, including people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Small businesses located in rural areas of Washington will also be considered.
The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with a $100,000 investment from Comcast and GSBA as the fund manager. Over the past two years, the fund has distributed $2,500 cash grants to more than 130 small businesses in Washington.
About GSBA
Established in 1981, GSBA is Washington State's LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce and is the largest of its kind in North America. The chamber represents over 1,400 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who share the values of promoting diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace. GSBA proudly serves as a connector across the region, bringing communities together through business while advocating for civil rights and small business. GSBA also promotes LGBTQ+ tourism through Travel Out Seattle, advocates for small businesses in Seattles Capitol Hill Neighborhood through the Capitol Hill Business Alliance (CHBA) and invests in the next generation of LGBTQ and allied leaders through the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.Contact Details
Comcast
Andy Colley
https://washington.comcast.com/
News Source: News Direct
13.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comcast Washington
|United States
|ISIN:
|US20030N1019
|EQS News ID:
|1374381
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1374381 13.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comcast Corp. (Class A)
|38,94
|-2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVielfältige Belastungsfaktoren: US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit deutlich negativer Tendenz. Auch der deutsche Leitindex setzte zu Wochenbeginn seine Kursverluste fort. Der Wall Street-Handel ist am Montag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich schlussendlich mit negativer Tendenz.