DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items with large majorities

DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Smartbroker Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items with large majorities



29.08.2022 / 17:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Smartbroker Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items with large majorities

New Authorised Capital 2022 resolved

BDO AG is appointed as new auditor

Berlin, 29 August 2022

The shareholders of Smartbroker Holding AG (previously wallstreet:online AG, ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1, the Company) approved both agenda items at today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) with majorities between 91,55% and 99,96%. 67,55% of the share capital was represented at the virtual meeting.

The EGM resolved to cancel the Authorised Capital 2021 and to simultaneously create a new Authorised Capital 2022 with a term until August 2027 and an identical scope of 50% Furthermore, the proposal to appoint BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor was approved. Accordingly, BDO AG will be responsible for the audit of the financial statements for the main group entities as well as the consolidate group accounts.

The detailed voting results will be available shortly on the Smartbroker Holding AG website at https://smartbroker-holding.de/hv.

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de