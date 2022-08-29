DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items with large majorities

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 17:30:20

DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Smartbroker Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items with large majorities

29.08.2022 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • New Authorised Capital 2022 resolved
  • BDO AG is appointed as new auditor

 

Berlin, 29 August 2022

The shareholders of Smartbroker Holding AG (previously wallstreet:online AG, ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1, the Company) approved both agenda items at today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) with majorities between 91,55% and 99,96%. 67,55% of the share capital was represented at the virtual meeting.

The EGM resolved to cancel the Authorised Capital 2021 and to simultaneously create a new Authorised Capital 2022 with a term until August 2027 and an identical scope of 50% Furthermore, the proposal to appoint BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor was approved. Accordingly, BDO AG will be responsible for the audit of the financial statements for the main group entities as well as the consolidate group accounts.

The detailed voting results will be available shortly on the Smartbroker Holding AG website at https://smartbroker-holding.de/hv.

 

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.

 

 

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de

 

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de 


29.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1430511

 
1430511  29.08.2022 

