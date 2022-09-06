DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the H1 2022 results

DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results

Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the H1 2022 results



06.09.2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the H1 2022 results

Berlin, 6 September 2022

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1, formerly wallstreet:online AG) will publish its interim report for the first half of 2022 on 16 September 2022. An earnings call for analysts and investors will be held on the following Wednesday, 21 September 2022.

CEO, André Kolbinger and CFO, Roland Nicklaus will present the results, provide an outlook on the current financial year as well as insights into the future strategic direction of the company. The earnings call and the subsequent Q&A session will be held in German.

To participate in the virtual event, please send an informal e-mail with the subject "Earnings Call H1 2022" to ir@smartbroker-holding.de

After the registration you will receive the link for the Zoom conference.

Date: Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Time: 11 a.m. (CEST)

We look forward to your participation and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de