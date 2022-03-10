|
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in 2021 on the basis of preliminary results
Hamm, March 10, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customized transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, achieved significant year-on-year growth in its revenue and earnings, on the basis of preliminary results. Accordingly, consolidated revenue in the 2021 fiscal year rose to EUR 85.9 million (2020: EUR 50.2 million). As a consequence, SMT Scharf significantly exceeded its most recent consolidated revenue guidance for 2021, which comprised a range of between EUR 75 million and EUR 80 million.
In addition, SMT Scharf achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 11.2 million in 2021 fiscal year on the basis of preliminary results (2020: EUR -8.1 million). With this significant year-on-year earnings growth, SMT Scharf slightly exceeded its most recent EBIT guidance for 2021, comprising a range between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.
Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "In 2021, business performance continued to be impacted by the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented us from fully developing our business activities. So it is all the more gratifying that - despite these challenging conditions - we regained momentum after the turbulent coronavirus year in 2020 and posted a significant year-on-year increase in revenue and earnings. We achieved significant growth not only in our business with new equipment but also with after-sales. In the third quarter, we also reached an important milestone by becoming the first European company to receive approval for China III machines. This had a corresponding positive effect on revenue and earnings in the third and fourth quarters of 2021."
The complete report for the 2021 fiscal year will be published on March 31, 2022, in the Investor Relations area of www.smtscharf.com.
Contact
