DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in 2021 on the basis of preliminary results

SMT Scharf AG achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in 2021 on the basis of preliminary results



10.03.2022 / 13:29

SMT Scharf AG achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in 2021 on the basis of preliminary results

Consolidated revenue grows to EUR 85.9 million in FY 2021

Operating profit (EBIT) improves significantly to EUR 11.2 million

Hamm, March 10, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customized transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, achieved significant year-on-year growth in its revenue and earnings, on the basis of preliminary results. Accordingly, consolidated revenue in the 2021 fiscal year rose to EUR 85.9 million (2020: EUR 50.2 million). As a consequence, SMT Scharf significantly exceeded its most recent consolidated revenue guidance for 2021, which comprised a range of between EUR 75 million and EUR 80 million.

In addition, SMT Scharf achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 11.2 million in 2021 fiscal year on the basis of preliminary results (2020: EUR -8.1 million). With this significant year-on-year earnings growth, SMT Scharf slightly exceeded its most recent EBIT guidance for 2021, comprising a range between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.

Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "In 2021, business performance continued to be impacted by the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented us from fully developing our business activities. So it is all the more gratifying that - despite these challenging conditions - we regained momentum after the turbulent coronavirus year in 2020 and posted a significant year-on-year increase in revenue and earnings. We achieved significant growth not only in our business with new equipment but also with after-sales. In the third quarter, we also reached an important milestone by becoming the first European company to receive approval for China III machines. This had a corresponding positive effect on revenue and earnings in the third and fourth quarters of 2021."

The complete report for the 2021 fiscal year will be published on March 31, 2022, in the Investor Relations area of www.smtscharf.com.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

