DGAP-News: SNP Gets Off to a Good Start in the 2022 Fiscal Year

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

SNP Gets Off to a Good Start in the 2022 Fiscal Year



28.04.2022 / 07:05

Corporate News

SNP Gets Off to a Good Start in the 2022 Fiscal Year

- Order entry via partners up more than 50%; like-for-like* order entry volume of 44.1 million (-3% relative to Q1 2021)

- Group revenue increases to 41.0 million in Q1 2022 (+24% relative to Q1 2021)

- Revenue growth in all business segments: Software (+25%), Services (+19%) and EXA (+116%)

- "ELEVATE" strategic program beginning to pay off

- Significant increase in software license revenue to 7.5 million (+44% relative to Q1 2021)

- Positive operating earnings (EBIT) of 1.1 million (Q1 2021: -2.7 million)

- Outlook for 2022 as a whole confirmed

Heidelberg, April 28, 2022 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a leading global provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, has today presented its interim report for the first quarter of 2022. SNP has achieved significant revenue and earnings growth year-over-year. Group revenue is 24% higher than in the same quarter in the previous year and amounts to 41.0 million (Q1 2021: 33.1 million). In like-for-like terms* revenue rose by 23% in the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, the EBIT volume has increased to 1.1 million (Q1 2021: -2.7 million). SNP thus achieved an EBIT margin of 2.7% in its traditionally weaker first quarter. The strong volume of business with SNP's own software licenses and a high level of utilization in its Services business segment played a particularly significant role in the improvement in earnings.

"Our strategy is intended to deliver profitable long-term growth. The trend in the first quarter of 2022 shows that we have made changes in the right places in order to achieve this goal. With a first-quarter EBIT figure which is positive for the first time since 2016, we have established the basis for a successful fiscal year. Above all, we are confident thanks to the increased volume of revenue in our high-margin software business and in the important U.S. growth market. The order entry volume has picked up significantly for our partner business," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP.

The "ELEVATE" strategic program which was presented at the start of the year is already having an impact: The order entry volume has increased significantly in the company's partner and software business areas, both of which are of strategic importance. Partner business rose by 54% in the first quarter of 2022 to 16.2 million, which represents around 37% of the order entry volume in the quarter under review. This compares to 10.5 million or around 20% in the first quarter of 2021. The order entry volume in the quarter under review of 44.1 million was 16% lower than the comparable figure for the previous year (previous year: 52.5 million); this is mainly attributable to the changes made to the scope of consolidation as well as customers switching over from a strategic, program-based contract approach and instead increasingly placing orders for individual projects. In like-for-like terms* the order entry volume was slightly lower than the previous year's level of 45.3 million.

Outlook confirmed

SNP continues to assume a positive course of business for the 2022 fiscal year and confirms the forecast which it issued in March 2022 for the year 2022 as a whole as well as its mid-term forecast.

Additional details can be found in the extensive Q1 interim report: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

*As pro forma key figures, the like-for-like key figures for the first quarter of 2021 differ from the key figures due to the addition of the key figures for Datavard and EXA in the first quarter of 2021 (EXA prior to its acquisition date of March 1, 2021) and the elimination of the key figures for SNP Poland in the first quarter of 2021.

About SNP

SNP is one of the world's leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.

The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of 167.0 million in the 2021 fiscal year. SNP's customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

