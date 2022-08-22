DGAP-News: SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons



22.08.2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Heidelberg, August 22, 2022 The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has informed the Board of Directors today that he is stepping down from his position for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE deeply regrets this decision made by Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich and thanks him for his dedication to the company, which extends far beyond the usual level, and his valuable contributions as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board, which in the past year has already introduced and initiated many measures and developments to ensure a sustainable and successful future for the company, will continue its work without interruption and, in accordance with the requirements of the articles of incorporation, will immediately begin the search for his successor.

Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich: "I am very proud of our work over the past twelve months, in which we have strategically realigned the company and created the conditions for sustainable profitable growth. I would like to express my sincere thanks to my colleagues on the Board of Directors, to our Managing Directors and to all employees of SNP for their trust and exceptional cooperation over the past months. I am convinced that the path we are now following offers outstanding prospects for the future of SNP.

