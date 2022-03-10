DGAP-News: SNP: Successful Refinancing of the Promissory Note Loan

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Financing

SNP: Successful Refinancing of the Promissory Note Loan



10.03.2022 / 14:31

SNP: Successful Refinancing of the Promissory Note Loan

Heidelberg, March 2022 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) has agreed with a total of four banks on the refinancing of a promissory note loan issued in 2017. Due to the strong interest and the attractive financing conditions, funds totaling EUR 32.5 million were raised over and above the necessary refinancing volume of EUR 26 million. The loans have a variable interest rate and a term of five years, with a current interest rate of 1.50% p.a.

The raised capital will be used to redeem the promissory note loan with a volume of EUR 26 million. In addition to the refinancing, the funds raised will be used to finance SNP's further growth. The issue was supported by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG.

Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach, CFO of SNP, is pleased with the great response: "We have seen a high level of interest from banks that did not participate in the original placement of the promissory note. This demonstrates the great confidence in SNP's further development and certifies our excellent creditworthiness. As a result of the successful refinancing, SNP is optimizing its financing structure both in terms of the extended maturity profile and the further strengthened liquidity. Debt is within a very reasonable range, and our equity ratio is around 38%."

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 144 million in the 2020 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

