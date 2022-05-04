|
04.05.2022 07:44:24
DGAP-News: Softing subsidiary Globalmatix wins another key account
|
DGAP-News: Softing AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
In its search for a powerful, expandable telematics interface, ThyssenKrupp subsidiary carValoo GmbH (Essen) joined the list of companies that have opted for the xTCU Gateway and the related services offered by GlobalmatiX AG.
carValoo is committed to providing maximum transparency about vehicle condition in real time using artificial intelligence from all fleet providers, especially car sharing and car rental companies. The carValoo offering builds on its cloud-based IOT platform that collects the vehicle data transmitted over the GlobalmatiX xTCU interface and transforms it into relevant information for customers. This is then sent to fleet managers via API and app. carValoo thus provides the greatest possible clarity about a vehicles technical condition at any given time. In addition to remote diagnostics and information about the vehicles location, it includes incident detection and business-critical events in real time.
GlobalmatiX will supply over 3,000 telematics boxes together with multi-year service level agreements for this purpose. Significant growth in demand is expected in the coming years as well.
Tom Althoff, member of the Executive Board and carValoo Sales Manager:
Alois Widmann, founder and CEO of GlobalmatiX AG:
About Softing AG
Softing is a global management holding company. The companies of the Softing Group produce and market hardware and software in the Automotive Electronics, Industrial Automation and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation with their customers. All three of Softings business segments operate in growth markets.
Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO
04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-333
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-399
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@softing.com
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005178008
|WKN:
|517800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342801
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1342801 04.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Softing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|DGAP-News: Softing subsidiary Globalmatix wins another key account (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|DGAP-News: Softing Tochter Globalmatix gewinnt erneut Großkunden (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-News: Softing AG: Zwischenmitteilung Q1/3M 2022 (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-News: Softing AG: Interim Statement on the 1st Quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|DGAP-AFR: Softing AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|DGAP-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
07.04.22
|Softing AG: BaFin setzt Geldbuße fest (BaFin)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Softing AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Softing AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Softing AG
|6,10
|-0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.