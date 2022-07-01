DGAP-News: splendid medien AG: Splendid co-productions in cinema and pay-TV/SVoD

DGAP-News: Splendid Medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

splendid medien AG: Splendid co-productions in cinema and pay-TV/SVoD



01.07.2022 / 11:49

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Splendid co-productions in cinema and pay-TV/SVoD

(Cologne/Amsterdam 1.7.2022) At the beginning of July, Splendid Film B.V., a subsidiary of Splendid Medien AG, will launch the third part of the successful Slijmfilm series - "De Allergrootste Slijmfilm" (Slijmfilm 3) - in Dutch and Belgian cinemas. In autumn, "Misfit The Switch" (Misfit 4) will follow with a new generation of leading actors who, like the previous three successful predecessors, are also recruited from well-known and popular Dutch actors and influencers. Following the respective theatrical releases, "De Allergrootste Slijmfilm" will initially be released exclusively on Prime Video and "MISFIT The Switch" will initially be released exclusively on Netflix.

The international thriller "Gletschergrab", a German-Icelandic co-production by Splendid Entertainment GmbH, a subsidiary of Splendid Medien AG, is expected to be released in German cinemas by Splendid Film at the beginning of next year. The pay-TV release takes place on Sky.

About "Gletschergrab"

"Gletschergrab" combines a gripping thriller plot with an outstanding international cast, including Wotan Wilke Möhring (Männerherzen, Tatort) as well as British and Icelandic actors Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Resident Evil), Jack Fox (Riviera, Sanditon) and Ólafur Dari Ólafsson (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Trapped). The film is based on the Icelandic bestselling novel "Operation Napoleon" ("Napóleonsskjölin") by Arnaldur Indriðason, which was published in Germany under the title "Gletschergrab" and sold more than 1 million copies there. Filming was completed at the end of April. Splendid Entertainment - with producers Dirk Schweitzer and Anita Elsani - produces the film together with the Icelandic production company Sagafilm (Hilmar Sigurðsson and Tinna Proppé). Kjartan Thor Thordarson, Ralph Christians and Adalsteinn Johannsson act as executive producers and MMC Fiction (Jens Wolf and Neshe Demir) as co-producers as well as ZDF (editorial office Doris Schrenner) as co-producing station partners. Film production is supported by the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF as well as the Icelandic Film Fund and the Nordisk Film & TV Fund. Beta Cinema is responsible for international marketing.

About Splendid Film B.V.

Splendid Film B.V., Amsterdam, a company of the Splendid Group, distributes and produces films for Dutch and Belgian cinemas, for international streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, as well as for local platforms such as Pathé Thuis. In addition, Splendid Film B.V. focuses on the development, production and distribution of Dutch films such as the successful "Misfit" trilogy, De Grote Slijmfilm, De Nog Grotere Slijmfilm, K3 Love Cruise and De Dirigent. In addition to a large selection of local content, Splendid Film B.V. also distributes international Hollywood productions such as the Oscar winner "Moonlight", the horror film sensation "Hereditary" and the war drama "Hacksaw Ridge".

About the Splendid Group

Splendid Medien AG, based in Cologne, is a medium-sized, integrated media group that primarily operates in German-speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. The group markets films and entertainment programs in cinema, home entertainment and television/SVoD, produces TV programs and movies and provides a wide range of services for the film and television industry with a focus on digitization and dubbing.

For further information please contact:

Splendid Medien AG

Karin Opgenoorth

Lichtstr. 25

50825 Köln

Tel.: +49 221-95 42 32 99

karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

www.splendidmedien.com

Contact:Splendid Medien AGInvestor RelationsKarin OpgenoorthLichtstr. 2550825 KölnTel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com