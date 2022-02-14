DGAP-News: splendid medien AG: Splendid Film: New contract with Prime Video

DGAP-News: Splendid Medien AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

splendid medien AG: Splendid Film: New contract with Prime Video



14.02.2022 / 10:31

Splendid Film: New contract with Prime Video

(Cologne/Seattle/London/Bangalore, 14.2.2022) - Splendid Film, subsidiary of Splendid Medien AG, Cologne, has signed a worldwide, non-exclusive agreement with Prime Video for the exploitation of Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD, EST) rights from Splendid Film's portfolio on Prime Video, the video streaming service of Amazon. The new agreement focuses on exploitation in the Netherlands. It thus supplements the existing agreements for exploitation in German-speaking Europe.

The subject of the new agreement is an extensive selection of titles from the animation and family entertainment, action, comedy, thriller and horror genres from Splendid Film's portfolio. In addition to the Academy Award winning theatrical successes "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Moonlight," the licensed titles include the co-productions "Elvy's Wereld" and "De Grote Slijmfilm" as well as the first two parts of the Dutch MISFIT series. Splendid Film and Prime Video have already been cooperating for several years in the field of digital rights exploitation.

About Splendid

Splendid Medien AG is a medium-sized, integrated media group operating primarily in German-speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. The Group markets films and entertainment programs in the cinema, home entertainment and on TV/SVoD, produces TV programs and films, and provides extensive services for the film and TV industry with a focus on digitization and dubbing.

For more information, contact:

Splendid Medien AG

Karin Opgenoorth

Lichtstr. 25

50825 Köln

Tel.: +49 (0)221-95 42 32 99

karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

www.splendidmedien.com

