|
14.02.2022 10:31:44
DGAP-News: splendid medien AG: Splendid Film: New contract with Prime Video
|
DGAP-News: Splendid Medien AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Splendid Film: New contract with Prime Video
(Cologne/Seattle/London/Bangalore, 14.2.2022) - Splendid Film, subsidiary of Splendid Medien AG, Cologne, has signed a worldwide, non-exclusive agreement with Prime Video for the exploitation of Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD, EST) rights from Splendid Film's portfolio on Prime Video, the video streaming service of Amazon. The new agreement focuses on exploitation in the Netherlands. It thus supplements the existing agreements for exploitation in German-speaking Europe.
The subject of the new agreement is an extensive selection of titles from the animation and family entertainment, action, comedy, thriller and horror genres from Splendid Film's portfolio. In addition to the Academy Award winning theatrical successes "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Moonlight," the licensed titles include the co-productions "Elvy's Wereld" and "De Grote Slijmfilm" as well as the first two parts of the Dutch MISFIT series. Splendid Film and Prime Video have already been cooperating for several years in the field of digital rights exploitation.
About Splendid
For more information, contact:
Splendid Medien AG
Contact:
Splendid Medien AG
Investor Relations
Karin Opgenoorth
Lichtstr. 25
50825 Köln
Tel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99
karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com
14.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|splendid medien AG
|Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
|50825 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 9542 32 99
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 9542 32 613
|E-mail:
|info@splendid-medien.com
|Internet:
|www.splendidmedien.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007279507
|WKN:
|727950
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1280155
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1280155 14.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!