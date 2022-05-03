DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Leading European sport technology platform Ascend Sport Technology AG invests in SPORTTOTAL AG

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Bond

Leading European sport technology platform Ascend Sport Technology AG invests in SPORTTOTAL AG

- Ascend Sport Technology AG views itself as a strategic investor

- Top European football clubs are customers of the leading sport technology platform

- SPORTTOTAL's camera and data analysis technology holds great appeal for investor

Cologne, 3 May 2022. Luzern-based Ascend Sport Technology AG announced its intention today of subscribing 1.5 million worth of SPORTTOTAL AG's convertible bond. Arno Schenk, Board member of Ascend Sport Technology AG: SPORTTOTAL suits our portfolio perfectly since our aspiration is to combine Europes leading sport technology companies with the aim of generating and monetising the full revenue and earnings potential in professional sport for rights holders. In our endeavours, we harness cutting-edge technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, targeted digital advertising and Big Data. We envisage a strategic cooperation with SPORTTOTAL, as SPORTTOTALs camera and data analysis based on automation and artificial intelligence ideally supplements our service portfolio. In recent years, he says, SPORTTOTAL has developed attractive solutions in amateur sports and meanwhile also in the professional field for instance, for training and game analysis as well as for promoting talent. This portfolio has enabled SPORTTOTAL to qualify as a strategic partner. Together with SPORTTOTAL, we plan to take the SPORTTOTAL technology further and to introduce it into professional leagues, as Dr. Bernard de Roos, CEO of Ascend Sport Technology AG, stated. Bernard de Roos is one of the worlds most foremost sport marketing professionals and has contributed to developing heavyweights such as the UEFA Champions League.



Sport technology platform creates access for brands to top clubs and top formats

Founded by Dr. de Roos in 2011, Ascend Sport Technology AG, in which some 40 high-profile institutional investors have invested, also owns subsidiaries AIM Sport, Abcoya and Adrenali.ne. AIM Sport is a leader in sports marketing and in digital advertising and, with its Digital Overlay® technology, has developed an instrument that enables the targeted broadcasting streaming of content. As the first provider worldwide, Adrenali.ne creates direct access for brands to the worlds most prestigious football clubs. Being able to develop our technologies now together with Ascend Sport Technology at top European clubs is a huge opportunity for SPORTTOTAL, as Peter Lauterbach, SPORTTOTAL AGs CEO, underlined.

About SPORTTOTAL AG

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24h race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

