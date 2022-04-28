|
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for financial year 2021
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for financial year 2021
- Group sales and earnings for 2021 in line with expectations
- VENUES segment reports substantial increase in sales and improved result
Cologne, April 28, 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG reports sales of 24.9 million euro and EBITDA of -6.9 million euro (EBIT -10.7 million euro) for financial year 2021, in line with expectations.
In particular in 2021 there were restrictions on the ability to stage Porsche Experience events as well as on live transmission of sports events on the sporttotal.tv streaming platform. However, the resulting loss of sales booked by the Group were compensated for by projects in the VENUES segment. The successfully executed project to technically equip the Jeddah Corniche F1 circuit in Saudi Arabia is particularly worthy of mention.
With a look to the year 2022 the Management Board expects a marked increase in sales in the DIGITAL segment, due in particular to the commencement this year of activities as media company for moving image production on behalf of MagentaTV. For this purpose, at the beginning of 2022, a new company, Forty10 GmbH, was formed as part of the SPORTTOTAL Group. In the winter of 2022, Forty10 will be producing the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar for MagentaTV.
In the anticipation that this year's 24h race at the Nürburgring will take place and can be successfully marketed, and that it will prove possible to hold the bulk of the events planned as part of the Porsche Experience, the Management Board forecast for 2022 for the SPORTTOTAL Group points to an increase in sales and an improvement in EBITDA, in each case relative to the previous financial year 2021.
About SPORTTOTAL AG
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24h race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.
www.sporttotal.com
Contact
SPORTTOTAL AG
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1338787 28.04.2022
