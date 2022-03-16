DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Sebastian Egelhoff appointed COO of SPORTTOTAL subsidiary FORTY 10

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Contract

SPORTTOTAL AG: Sebastian Egelhoff appointed COO of SPORTTOTAL subsidiary FORTY 10



16.03.2022 / 16:26

- FORTY10 has a multi-year contract for MagentaTV's moving image production

- Production to be switched to remote with AI-based camera work

- FORTY 10 to produce FIFA World Cup in winter 2022



Cologne, 16 March 2022. In Sebastian Egelhoff, a familiar face returns to the SPORTTOTAL family: The former Executive Producer of the corporate group will assume the position of Chief Operations Officer and management board member of the newly established FORTY10 GmbH, effective 1 April 2022. "In Sebastian Egelhoff we will have an absolute professional back on board. He is an absolutely winning proposition for FORTY10 and our ambitious goals - and stands for the highest professional standards and the ability to get things done," as SPORTTOTAL's CEO Peter Lauterbach enthused. FORTY10 GmbH, a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, prevailed against renowned competitors with its innovative production concept in a complex tendering procedure, allowing it to secure a multi-year contract for moving image production on behalf of MagentaTV. As a media company, the Cologne-based technology and streaming experts will gradually switch Magenta TV live production to remote production, also with the aid of AI-based camera work, and automate production processes. As early as the winter of 2022, FORTY10 will produce the FIFA World Cup from Qatar as MagentaTV's key producer.



Egelhoff contributes extensive production and management experience



Sebastian Egelhoff (49) worked for SPORTTOTAL AG and its companies over the period from 2008 to 2017. In 2018, he switched to the management team of Hockeypark Betriebs GmbH & Co. KG based in Mönchengladbach, which is where the company operates the SparkassenPark. During COVID-19, it attracted a great deal of attention across Germany with its "Strandkorb Open Air" event series and through winning the German Tourism Award 2020. Egelhoff launched his career in 1997 at the German broadcasting station RTL's sports desk, joined the Kirch Group in 2000 where he established himself in the motor sports and basketball editorial office. From 2003 onwards, he was employed by Premiere as head of production for Formula 1, Formula 3 and in the basketball Bundesliga. As from 2004, the professional sports journalist worked for Munich-based ByLauterbach GmbH, initially in the capacity of freelancer and then, from 2008, as Head of Operations and DTM.tv Chief Editor. Following the sale of ByLauterbach GmbH to WIGE MEDIA AG, Egelhoff, together with Management Board member Peter Lauterbach switched to the new headquarters in Cologne where, along with his function as DTM Key account manager, he also worked as Executive Producer for the various member companies of the corporate group.



MagentaTV heralding "a new age in moving image production", together with Telekom



"Never was the saying "you always meet twice" more apt than now! Peter has always been a visionary in our sector and was quickly able inspire me about making a comeback with this innovative project," as Egelhoff commented on his return to Cologne. "I am now hugely looking forward to my new tasks at FORTY10: We want to take MagentaTV, together with Telekom and our partners, into a new age of moving image production, both in terms of content and technology."



About FORTY10 GmbH:



About SPORTTOTAL AG:



SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

