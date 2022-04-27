DGAP-News: Squeeze-out of wallstreet:online capital AG successfully completed

27.04.2022 10:00:26

27.04.2022 / 10:00
- wallstreet:online AG achieved 100% ownership of the Smartbroker operating company

- Important prerequisite for further investments and growth fulfilled


Berlin, 27 April 2022

wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609, FSE:WSO1, the "Company"), Germany's largest neo broker by assets under custody and by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, is now the 100% shareholder of the Smartbroker operating company wallstreet:online capital AG ("WOC"). The squeeze-out pursuant to section 327a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which was resolved at an extraordinary general meeting of WOC on 26 January 2022, has been formally completed with the entry in the commercial register.

The payment of the agreed cash compensation to the minority shareholders of WOC will be made in due course. The completed squeeze-out forms an important prerequisite for bringing the two business units even closer together, driving forward investments and accelerating the Company's further growth. The Management Board also expects numerous synergies and simplified processes.

"Smartbroker 2.0" to be launched in H2 2022

The current focus is on the market launch of Smartbroker 2.0, which entails a fundamentally renewed user experience, an expanded product range and an optimized business model. Smartbroker 2.0 includes, among other things, the launch of the Smartbroker app, trading with cryptocurrencies and a completely redesigned trading interface of the web application.

 

About the wallstreet:online Group:

The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and hosts the largest finance community.

Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de

Investor Relations contact:
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Email: ir@wallstreet-online.de


