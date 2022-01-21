DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2022 results on January 31, 2022

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference

21.01.2022 / 15:41

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2022 results on January 31, 2022

Luxembourg, January 21, 2022 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on January 31, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2022 results.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company's development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ends September 30, 2022) by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on January 31, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on January 31, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CET.



Information on the conference call:

Date: January 31, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 9 298 17 04 Belgium +1 604 262 0714 Canada +45 69 91 82 67 Denmark +358 9 42720657 Finland +33 4 82 98 62 47 France +49 30 232531410 Germany +39 02 6006 3142 Italy +81 50 6862 3204 Japan +352 28 48 74 04 Luxembourg +31 40 744 1295 Netherlands +47 815 03 466 Norway +34 912 66 19 31 Spain +46 40 688 75 30 Sweden +41 43 550 14 52 Switzerland +44 20 3014 2761 United Kingdom +1 516 269 8974 United States of America

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the company's website at Investors.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +352 286 770 21

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.