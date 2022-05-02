|
DGAP-News: Stabilus SE: Stabilus achieved record revenue in the second quarter of FY2022
- Double-digit organic growth of 11.6% increases revenue in the second quarter of FY2022 to record level of 281.2 million (Q2 FY2021: 244.0 million)
- Adjusted EBIT[1] in Q2 at 39.3 million, after 38.0 million in Q2 FY2021
- Q2 result at 26.2 million (Q2 FY2021: 25.9 million) and free cash flow before acquisitions (adj. FCF[1]) at 10.2 million (Q2 FY2021: 28.8 million)
- Forecast confirmed for FY2022 with revenue of 940 million to 990 million and an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 14% to 15%
Luxemburg/Koblenz, May 2, 2022 - Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today published its financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2022). After a solid start to the 2022 fiscal year in the first quarter, revenue growth accelerated significantly in the second quarter. The APAC operating segment (the region) and the Automotive Powerise business unit in particular contributed to this development.
Group revenue in the second quarter of FY2022 increased by 15.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year to 281.2 million (Q2 FY2021: 244.0 million). Adjusted for currency effects, Group revenue increased by 11.6%.
Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "After a solid start to the fiscal year in the first quarter, our revenue growth picked up significantly in the second quarter. At around 281 million, we achieved the highest quarterly revenue in Stabilus' history. Once again, our Automotive Powerise business was the biggest growth driver, with sales in Asia quadrupling. This is in line with our long-term strategy, in which Asia plays an important role in achieving our goals."
Strong automotive business in APAC still drives growth in Q2 FY2022
Automotive Powerise business unit grows organically by 34.5%
Adjusted EBIT margin of 14.0% in the second quarter
In Q2 FY2022, profit was 26.2 million, after 25.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Free cash flow before acquisitions (adj. FCF[1]) declined to 10.2 million, compared to 28.8 million in Q2 FY2021.
Forecast for fiscal 2022 confirmed
The interim report for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 is available in English and can be downloaded on the company's website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations.
[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI's 'adjusted EBIT' and 'free cash flow (FCF)' in the interim report for Q2 FY2022, pp. 10 and 16, that can be downloaded from the company's website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations.
Investor contact:
About Stabilus
Important Notice
