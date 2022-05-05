05.05.2022 08:00:38

DGAP-News: Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake

05.05.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake

- Order intake more than doubled to EUR 61.4 million

- Sales of EUR 33 million 40% above prior-year period

- EBITDA margin stable at 10.2%

- EBIT margin increased to 6.9% (previous year: 5.5%)

Order intake and order backlog

At EUR 61.4 million, order intake in the first quarter of 2022 is around 140% higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 25.5 million). In both business units - Semiconductor and Industrial Systems - customer orders more than doubled. Both business units benefited from strong demand for process equipment for the manufacture of high-tech materials and complex components. Of particular note is a volume order received in the first quarter to supply equipment for the production of silicon carbide (SiC) crystals. SiC is of strategic importance for many industrial applications in the field of power electronics.

At EUR 311.1 million, the order backlog has reached a new record level and forms a strong basis for achieving our medium-term targets.

Sales and earnings
At EUR 33.3 million (PY: EUR 23.8 million), sales in the first quarter of 2022 are significantly above the level of the previous year. The operating margin (EBITDA) is stable at 10.2%, as in the first quarter of 2021. EBIT increased further to EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million) and a margin of 6.9% (previous year: 5.5%).

Forecast
The Executive Board confirms the previous statement on business development in 2022 and continues to expect a good financial year with sales in the range of EUR 170 - 180 million and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 25 and 27 million.

Contact

Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400
mailto: gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com


 

05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Phone: 0641/686900
Fax: 0641/68690800
E-mail: info@pvatepla.com
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
ISIN: DE0007461006
WKN: 746100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343647

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1343647  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343647&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PVA TePla AGmehr Analysen

12:29 PVA TePla Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:36 PVA TePla Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.05.22 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.04.22 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.22 PVA TePla Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PVA TePla AG 22,02 -3,51% PVA TePla AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbucht am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen