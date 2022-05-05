DGAP-News: Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake



05.05.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake

- Order intake more than doubled to EUR 61.4 million

- Sales of EUR 33 million 40% above prior-year period

- EBITDA margin stable at 10.2%

- EBIT margin increased to 6.9% (previous year: 5.5%)

Order intake and order backlog

At EUR 61.4 million, order intake in the first quarter of 2022 is around 140% higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 25.5 million). In both business units - Semiconductor and Industrial Systems - customer orders more than doubled. Both business units benefited from strong demand for process equipment for the manufacture of high-tech materials and complex components. Of particular note is a volume order received in the first quarter to supply equipment for the production of silicon carbide (SiC) crystals. SiC is of strategic importance for many industrial applications in the field of power electronics.

At EUR 311.1 million, the order backlog has reached a new record level and forms a strong basis for achieving our medium-term targets.

Sales and earnings

At EUR 33.3 million (PY: EUR 23.8 million), sales in the first quarter of 2022 are significantly above the level of the previous year. The operating margin (EBITDA) is stable at 10.2%, as in the first quarter of 2021. EBIT increased further to EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million) and a margin of 6.9% (previous year: 5.5%).

Forecast

The Executive Board confirms the previous statement on business development in 2022 and continues to expect a good financial year with sales in the range of EUR 170 - 180 million and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 25 and 27 million.

Contact

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400

mailto: gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com