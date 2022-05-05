|
05.05.2022 08:00:38
DGAP-News: Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake
|
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Start of the year for PVA TePla with high increase in sales and continued very strong order intake
- Order intake more than doubled to EUR 61.4 million
- Sales of EUR 33 million 40% above prior-year period
- EBITDA margin stable at 10.2%
- EBIT margin increased to 6.9% (previous year: 5.5%)
Order intake and order backlog
At EUR 61.4 million, order intake in the first quarter of 2022 is around 140% higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 25.5 million). In both business units - Semiconductor and Industrial Systems - customer orders more than doubled. Both business units benefited from strong demand for process equipment for the manufacture of high-tech materials and complex components. Of particular note is a volume order received in the first quarter to supply equipment for the production of silicon carbide (SiC) crystals. SiC is of strategic importance for many industrial applications in the field of power electronics.
At EUR 311.1 million, the order backlog has reached a new record level and forms a strong basis for achieving our medium-term targets.
Sales and earnings
Forecast
Contact
Dr. Gert Fisahn
05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0641/686900
|Fax:
|0641/68690800
|E-mail:
|info@pvatepla.com
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007461006
|WKN:
|746100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1343647
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1343647 05.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PVA TePla AGmehr Analysen
|12:29
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:36
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:29
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:36
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.05.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.03.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.02.22
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:29
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:36
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.22
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.03.22
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.03.22
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PVA TePla AG
|22,02
|-3,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbucht am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.