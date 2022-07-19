DGAP-News: STEICO SE: H1 2022: Strong first half despite economic uncertainties.

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Feldkirchen near Munich, 19 July 2022 Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its half-year report 2022.

Business Development H1 2022

KPI H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenues 237.5 m 186.8 m Total operating revenue (TOR) 242.5 m 185.6 m EBITDA 50.4 m 41.4 m EBITDA-Margin in % TOR 20.8 % 22.3 % EBIT 38.5 m 31.2 m EBIT-Margin in % TOR 15.9 % 16.8 % Profit for the period 26.9 m 21.1 m Equity ratio in %

(30.06.2022 to 31.12.2021) 50.0 % 54.5 %

Revenues improved by 27.1% to 237.5 million in the first six months of 2022, allowing STEICO to continue its growth. Despite the more demanding environment, earnings and margins were at a pleasing level. EBITDA improved by 21.8% to 50.4 million and EBIT lifted by 23.5% to 38.5 million. The EBITDA margin in the first six months is 23.0%, the EBIT margin is 15.9%.

Inflation, supply chain difficulties and increasing interest rates are currently slowing economic expectations in the construction sector. In spite of this, however, STEICOs management is continuing to take a positive view of the year as a whole. As a result of the strong trend to natural construction materials, the company expects that timber construction will remain strong in a more difficult market environment. In addition, as a result of the increasing costs of energy and increasing state subsidies, a substantial increase in renovation activities is also expected. Finally, the existing order backlog should have a stabilising impact on the construction industry - and in particular on timber construction.

The Management therefore confirms the outlook 2022, believing that revenues will lift by more than 20% with an EBIT ratio of between 13% and 15% (in terms of total operating revenue).

The complete financial report can be downloaded at www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/investors-information

Company Profile

The STEICO Group develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the European market leader in the wood-fibre insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which insulation material and construction components supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. Insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, composite thermal insulation systems, insulation panels with a reinforcing effect, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell round off the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products up to the prefabrication of complete building components for wood element construction.

The Munich-based companys products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICOs products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICOs products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the buildings energy efficiency.

