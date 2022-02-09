DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: New record-breaking sales and earnings in 2021

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: New record-breaking sales and earnings in 2021



09.02.2022 / 20:20

Preliminary business figures: New record-breaking sales and earnings in 2021

* Revenues at 388.2 million (+25.7% year-on-year). EBIT at 67.9 million (+102.2% year-on-year)

* Continued positive outlook for 2022



Feldkirchen (Munich), 9 February 2022 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) has published its preliminary figures for 2021 and has recorded new record-breaking figures with revenues of around 388.2 million (previous year: 308.8 million). Earnings also enjoyed very positive growth despite the increase in the prices for raw materials. EBIT doubled to around 67.9 million (previous year: 33.6 million). The EBIT margin (in terms of total operating revenue) was around 17.2% (previous year: 10.9%). However, when comparing the figures with the previous year, we must bear in mind that earnings in 2020 were depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year-on-year comparison 2021 to 2020

KPI 2021e 2020 Change Revenues in millions approx. 388.2 308.8 +25.7% EBITDA in millions approx. 91.5 57.0 +60.5% EBIT in millions approx. 67.9 33.6 +102.2% EBT in millions approx. 66.9 32.4 +106.4%

Quarterly comparison Q4 2021 to Q4 2020

The positive trend in sales and earnings also continued on a quarterly basis, making Q4 2020 the most successful fourth quarter in the company's history.

KPI Q4 2021e Q42020 Change Revenues in millions approx. 99.6 81.6 +22.1% EBITDA in millions approx. 26.1 15.5 +67.8% EBIT in millions approx. 17.8 9.1 +94.8% EBT in millions approx. 17.6 8.9 +98.4%

2022 outlook

Management is very positive about 2022. Demand for environmentally-friendly insulation material and construction products continues to be high and the underlying regulatory conditions support further growth. What is more, in the opinion of the company's management, STEICO is the only manufacturer of wood-fibre insulation materials which will increase capacity significantly in 2022.

To the extent that the prevailing growth in costs does not result in any further negative effects, the Board of Directors believes that revenues will grow by around 15% with an EBIT margin of between 13% and 15% (in terms of total operating revenue).

Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fibre insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

