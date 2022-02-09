|
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: New record-breaking sales and earnings in 2021
DGAP-News: STEICO SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary business figures: New record-breaking sales and earnings in 2021
* Revenues at 388.2 million (+25.7% year-on-year). EBIT at 67.9 million (+102.2% year-on-year)
* Continued positive outlook for 2022
Year-on-year comparison 2021 to 2020
Quarterly comparison Q4 2021 to Q4 2020
2022 outlook
Management is very positive about 2022. Demand for environmentally-friendly insulation material and construction products continues to be high and the underlying regulatory conditions support further growth. What is more, in the opinion of the company's management, STEICO is the only manufacturer of wood-fibre insulation materials which will increase capacity significantly in 2022.
To the extent that the prevailing growth in costs does not result in any further negative effects, the Board of Directors believes that revenues will grow by around 15% with an EBIT margin of between 13% and 15% (in terms of total operating revenue).
The corporate news can be downloaded from www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/investors-information
STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.
Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.
The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.
