|
13.07.2022 09:00:04
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Analyst Day
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff management will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Friday, 29 July 2022, starting at 2:00 pm (SAST and CET). The webcast can be viewed live via the following link https://www.corpcam.com/Steinhoff29072022.
The event will be hosted by the Group CEO, Louis du Preez, and the Group CFO, Theodore de Klerk. Viewers will be able to submit written questions via the chat function in the webcast. In this regard, Steinhoff reserves the right to limit questions to those relevant to the topics being presented.
If you would like to view the presentation, please register your details before the start of the presentation via the above link. A recording of the presentation will also be available on www.steinhoffinternational.com following the event.
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 13 July 2022
13.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1396757
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1396757 13.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Steinhoffmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,15
|0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise mit Spannung erwartet: ATX und DAX zum Handelsstart in Rot - Asiens Börsen um die Nulllinie
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zum Handelsstart auf rotem Terrain. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch unentschlossen.