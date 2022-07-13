Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 09:00:04

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Analyst Day

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Analyst Day

13.07.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Analyst Day

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries the Group)

Steinhoff management will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Friday, 29 July 2022, starting at 2:00 pm (SAST and CET). The webcast can be viewed live via the following link https://www.corpcam.com/Steinhoff29072022.

The event will be hosted by the Group CEO, Louis du Preez, and the Group CFO, Theodore de Klerk. Viewers will be able to submit written questions via the chat function in the webcast. In this regard, Steinhoff reserves the right to limit questions to those relevant to the topics being presented.

If you would like to view the presentation, please register your details before the start of the presentation via the above link. A recording of the presentation will also be available on www.steinhoffinternational.com following the event.

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 13 July 2022

 


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
