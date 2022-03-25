|
25.03.2022 06:05:04
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
As announced on 11 February 2022, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 25 March 2022, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have registered themselves for the AGM.
For other interested parties a live webcast link will also be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch
25.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1311559
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1311559 25.03.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,21
|-9,88%
