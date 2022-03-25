DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting

25.03.2022 06:05:04

Annual General Meeting

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

As announced on 11 February 2022, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 25 March 2022, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have registered themselves for the AGM.

For other interested parties a live webcast link will also be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on
https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-agm-25-03-2022

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch
25 March 2022
 


