DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION

30.11.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

In the period since December 2017 the Supervisory Board of the Company has been firmly of the view that while the Company remained in an uncertain position, faced with significant litigation challenges and engaged in an elevated level of corporate and regulatory activity, standard remuneration structures and policies including share allocations, were not appropriate. The Supervisory Board has always taken a constructive approach to the feedback received from shareholders and other interested stakeholders and is of the view that it is now appropriate to reconsider this approach.
The Supervisory Board has reviewed the Company's remuneration policy for its Managing Directors and approved a conditional share award for the performance period relating to the 2022 financial year. This conditional share award has been granted subject to approval from the Company's general meeting of shareholders.

The Company is voluntarily informing the market that, following the allocation of these awards, each of its Managing Directors has made a notification to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) related to a conditional award of shares in Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. on 26 November 2021 as set out below.

Date of transaction: 26 November 2021
Person obliged to notify: Louis J. du Preez
Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173
Place of residence: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
 

Position before transaction

Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes
Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 5,165 5,165
 

Changes

Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Value per stock Number of votes Discretionary management mandate
Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 7,330,944 0.00 0.00 No
 

Position after transaction

Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes
Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 5,165 5,165
Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 7,330,944 0.00
 

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/bestuurders-commissarissen/details?id=117584

Date of transaction: 26 November 2021
Person obliged to notify: Theodore L. de Klerk
Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173
Place of residence: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
 

Position before transaction

Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes
Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 194,270 194,270
 

Changes

Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Value per stock Number of votes Discretionary management mandate
Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 6,357,459 0.00 0.00 No
 

Position after transaction

Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes
Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 194,270 194,270
Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 6,357,459 0.00
 

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/bestuurders-commissarissen/details?id=117585

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 30 November 2021


Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff

