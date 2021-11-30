|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")
In the period since December 2017 the Supervisory Board of the Company has been firmly of the view that while the Company remained in an uncertain position, faced with significant litigation challenges and engaged in an elevated level of corporate and regulatory activity, standard remuneration structures and policies including share allocations, were not appropriate. The Supervisory Board has always taken a constructive approach to the feedback received from shareholders and other interested stakeholders and is of the view that it is now appropriate to reconsider this approach.
The Company is voluntarily informing the market that, following the allocation of these awards, each of its Managing Directors has made a notification to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) related to a conditional award of shares in Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. on 26 November 2021 as set out below.
Position before transaction
Changes
Position after transaction
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Position before transaction
Changes
Position after transaction
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 30 November 2021
1252909 30.11.2021
