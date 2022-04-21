|
21.04.2022 07:20:05
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - First Half Pre-Close Trading Statement
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PEPCO GROUP - First Half Pre-Close Trading Statement
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released an update for the second trading quarter and the first half ending 31 March 2022. The trading statement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu).
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 21 April 2022
