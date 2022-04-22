DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Board changes

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Board changes Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released an update regarding changes to the management team. The update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu). Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 22 April 2022

