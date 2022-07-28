Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 15:05:04

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED Voluntary trading update for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 June 2022

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED Voluntary trading update for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 June 2022

28.07.2022 / 15:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED Voluntary trading update for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 June 2022

 

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries, the Group). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to the voluntary trading update for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 June 2022 published today by the Companys subsidiary, Pepkor Holdings Limited. Copies of the documents are available on the website www.pepkor.co.za.

 

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 28 July 2022

 

 


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1408403

 
1408403  28.07.2022 

