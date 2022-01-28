28.01.2022 11:00:05

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Annual Report

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Annual Report

28.01.2022 / 11:00
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Publication of 2021 Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2021. This report is available on the Company's website https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/annual-reports.php and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/AR2021.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 28 January 2022

 


Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274189

 
