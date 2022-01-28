|
28.01.2022 11:00:05
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Annual Report
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Publication of 2021 Annual Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")
The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2021. This report is available on the Company's website https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/annual-reports.php and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/AR2021.pdf
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 28 January 2022
28.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274189
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274189 28.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!