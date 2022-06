DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries the Group) The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2022. This report is available on the Companys website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSEs website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/HY2022.pdf The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 24 June 2022



