Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 10:00:04

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

24.06.2022 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries the Group)

The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2022. This report is available on the Companys website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSEs website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/HY2022.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 24 June 2022
 


24.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1382921

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1382921  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382921&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten