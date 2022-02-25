|
25.02.2022 09:00:01
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2021
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2021
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").
The Company has today published its trading update for the three-month period to 31 December 2021. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 25 February 2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1288331
